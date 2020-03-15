234 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at army camp in Jaisalmer

Two Air flights carrying over 230 Indians from coronavirus-hit landed in Jaisalmer on Sunday morning and the passengers have been quarantined at the Indian Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer.

While External Affairs Minister said that a total of 234 Indians have been evacuated from Iran, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said, "236 persons have landed in Jaisalmer by two Air flights this morning."



Jaishankar said the batch comprises 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

"234 Indians stranded in have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.Thank you Ambassador Dhamu Gaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities," Jaishankar tweeted.

"They are being quarantined at the Indian Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer," Col Ghosh said.

The centre is fully equipped and a functional facility to help Indian citizens undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities.

Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to the countrymen returning from overseas, he said.

The Wellness Centre is working in synergy with the Civil Administration, Airport authorities and Air Force to ensure proper care is provided to the evacuated citizens.

This is the third batch of Indians evacuated from

A second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from Iran on Friday.The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims were brought back from Iran on Tuesday.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.