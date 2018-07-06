Ola, Uber to cap surge pricing at 45% of base fare in West Bengal

Uber and have agreed to cap at 45 per cent of the base fare, following a meeting with West Bengal Transport Department officials.

The base fare is proposed to be the government-notified rates for AC in the city.

"We have submitted our proposal today and have outlined our intent to self-regulate fares at a maximum of 45 per cent more than the government-notified prices for A/C in the city, at any given time," Uber said in a statement.

The state transport department, based on complaints from users on exorbitant fares during peak hours, had recently sent a 30-point questionnaire to Uber and Ola, seeking a response on the mechanism.

"The ministry has graciously agreed to open up new permits, expedite the launch of bike taxis and remove the vehicle colour condition," the statement said.