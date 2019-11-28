Food at Rs 10, 'One Rupee Clinic' on agenda for Sena-Cong-NCP alliance

The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, and in Maharashtra, has promised to provide food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 and launching 'One Rupee Clinic' at the 'taluka' level facilitating all pathological tests.

In their CMP, the alliance partners have promised to "provide cheap and efficient food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 only." It states that "violators of the Food and Drug regulations shall be dealt with severe punishment."

To ensure good and affordable healthcare for all citizens 'One Rupee Clinic' will be launched at the 'taluka' level facilitating all pathological tests, state the CMP.

"Super specialty hospitals and medical colleges shall be established in phased manner in all the districts. We shall provide health insurance cover to every citizen of the state," it mentions.

Over the issue of unemployment, the CMP states that the process of filling all the vacant posts in the state government shall be initiated immediately."

Moreover, a fellowship shall be provided for educated unemployed youth and a law shall be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local/domicile youth.

It further states that women's safety shall be the highest priority for the coalition government.

"Girls from economically weaker sections shall be given free education. Working women hostels shall be constructed at the cities and district headquarters. The honorarium shall be increased and service facilities shall be augmented for Anganwadi Sevikas/Asha workers. Women's Savings (Self Help Groups) Group shall be strengthened with a focus on women's empowerment," adds the CMP.

In order to boost the education sector, the CMP states that all the measures shall be undertaken to increase the standard of education in the state.

"Children of farm labourers and students belonging to economically weaker section shall receive education loan at zero per cent interest rate," states the CMP.

For urban development, to improve roads in the urban areas a scheme on the pattern of the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana shall be implemented. Separate financial provision shall be made to improve the road quality in Nagar Panchayats, Municipal Councils and Municipal Corporations, states the CMP.