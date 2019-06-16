Uddhav Thackeray offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya along with party MPs

chief offered prayers at the makeshift temple in in on Sunday along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party.

Thackeray reached here this morning along with his son and met party MPs who are in the town since Saturday evening. He then paid obeisance at the makeshift temple.

He is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day and will then leave for

will be going to polls later this year and the visit is being seen as an attempt by the Shive Sena to put pressure on ally BJP on the Ram temple issue. But Sena has maintained that Thackeray's visit should not be seen through the electoral lens.

had said on Saturday that Thackeray is fulfilling the promise he made in November that he would visit the temple again after elections.

visited a week back to offer prayers at the makeshift (or infant Ram) temple. His visit, the first after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, was apparently aimed at reiterating support for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)