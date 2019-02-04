UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid orders Mallya extradition

Javid has ordered the extradition of on charges of to defraud and offences, the said on Monday, in a major blow to the embattled liquor baron.

The 63-year-old had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by in on December 10, 2018.

Javid, the UK's senior-most Pakistani-origin minister, had two months from that date to sign off on that order.

The confirmed on Monday that after considering all matters, the had signed Mallya's extradition order on Sunday.

"On February 3 the of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India," a said.

" is accused in of to defraud, making false representations and offences," the added.

is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by in April 2017 after the Indian authorities brought fraud and charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores against the former boss.

He now has 14 days from February 4 to apply for leave to appeal to the

The former Kingfisher Airlines' boss has earlier indicated that he intends to file an application to appeal against the verdict in favour of his extradition to

The had told reporters soon after the ruling by in in December 2018 that he would consider the verdict in detail and decide his next course of action. His legal team later confirmed that he will seek leave to appeal against the court order.

"Dr Mallya has now been able to consider the court's decision and intends to file an application for permission to appeal at the appropriate time," said Anand Doobay, Partner at UK-based Boutique Law LLP, who has been Mallya's through the extradition process.

