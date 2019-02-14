British was scrambling Thursday to avoid another defeat on her plans amid opposition from members of her own party who claim she is moving in the wrong direction in efforts to overcome the impasse blocking a deal.

Hard-line pro- lawmakers in May's said a motion to be voted on in Parliament later effectively rules out the threat of Britain leaving the without an agreement on departure terms and future relations, a move they say undermines Britain's bargaining position.

"Conservative MPs (members of Parliament) really ought not to be associated with anything, express or implied, which seems to take 'no deal' off the table," said Brexit-backing Conservative lawmaker in a tweet.

Baker and other Brexiteers are threatening to rebel against the government, or abstain, in a vote intended to buy the government more time to seek changes from the EU to a divorce agreement.

Liam Fox, a prominent Brexit supporter in Cabinet, warned that a government defeat, though not legally binding, would send the wrong signal to EU leaders.

"They will be looking to see whether Parliament is showing consistency," he said.

"I think that there's a danger that we send the wrong signals and I think that we need to understand that the public want us to leave the but they would prefer us to leave the with a deal."



Two weeks ago, Parliament voted to send May back to to seek changes to a section of the withdrawal agreement intended to ensure an open border between the U.K.'s and EU member after Brexit.

Lawmakers also voted to rule out a "no-deal" exit, though without signalling how that should happen.

May has chosen to ignore that instruction and refuses to take a "no-deal" Brexit off the table as she attempts to win concessions from the bloc. Most businesses and economists say the British economy would be severely damaged if the country crashed out of the EU on the scheduled Brexit date of March 29 without a deal, bringing tariffs and other impediments to trade.

told lawmakers that "the only way to avoid 'no-deal' is either to secure a deal on the terms the has set out" or to cancel Brexit - something the government says it won't do.

Thursday's main vote is on a government motion that essentially treads water, reaffirming Parliament's commitment to its decisions of January 29.

Lawmakers will also get the chance to consider amendments from opposition and pro-EU lawmakers seeking to postpone Brexit or steer the UK away from the "no-deal" cliff edge. None of the votes is legally binding on the government.

The remaining 27 EU nations insist that the legally binding withdrawal agreement struck with May's government in November can't be renegotiated.

Leaders of the bloc have expressed exasperation at Britain's desire for last-minute changes, and its failure, amid seemingly endless wrangling in the UK Parliament, to offer firm proposals.

Donald Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders, tweeted: "No is not always good EU27 still waiting for concrete, realistic proposals from on how to break #Brexit impasse.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)