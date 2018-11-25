Ukraine says Russia rams navy tugboat off Crimea

said that Russia's border guards rammed one of its tugboats in the off Moscow-annexed on Sunday in "openly aggressive actions."



said the incident took place as three of its ships including two small warships were heading for the in the Sea of Azov, an area of heightened tensions between the countries.

accused of illegally entering its waters and deliberately provoking a conflict.

claims the waters off after annexing the peninsula in 2014.

A Russian border ship, the Don, "rammed into our tugboat," the said, adding that this caused damage to its engine, outer shell and guardrail.

Russia's ships "carried out openly aggressive actions against Ukrainian naval ships," it said.

It said the ships were continuing on their way "despite Russia's counteraction."



Russia's FSB security service, which oversees the border service, said in a statement quoted by Russian agencies that the Ukrainian ships "illegally entered a temporarily closed area of Russian territorial waters."It said Ukraine's ships were carrying out "provocative actions" and "their aim is clear: to create a conflict situation in this region."said it gave advance warning of its ships' route, however. Its ships are obliged to take this route to reach the

The latest incident comes after the in September complained of "acts of provocation" by Russian border guards against its ships taking the same route.

has increased the number of navy ships and border patrols in the Sea of Azov, which is reached via the between and Russia.

says its naval buildup is due to Russia stepping up controls in the area this year and carrying out lengthy checks on commercial shipping.

and the West have accused of deliberately blocking ships from accessing Mariupol, which has vital access to heavy industry in the region.

Mariupol is close to the region of controlled by Russian-backed separatists in a conflict that has caused at least 10,000 deaths since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)