UN's move to list Azhar as global terrorist a big win for India, says Modi

Wednesday said the UN decision to declare as a global terrorist is a big success for India's efforts to root out terrorism and proved that the country's voice can no longer be ignored on the global stage.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that a consensus has developed in the world on designating as a global terrorist. Der aye, durust aye (Better late than never)," said at an election rally here.

"It is a big success for India's efforts since long to root out terrorism," he said.

India's voice is being heard globally and its views can no longer be ignored. This has been proved today, the PM said.

He said under the previous "remote-controlled" government, even the voice of the was not heard, but now, the voice of crore Indians is making an impact at the

"I want to say it loud and clear that this is just the beginning. Wait for happens next," said.

The said he was thankful to the world community for standing with in its fight against terrorism.

He said that a small section in which wants a bright future for their country has started openly speaking out against terrorism.

The PM referred to the surgical strike and the air strike in Balakot and said that with today's development, the nation is witnessing India's diplomatic victory.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "When we were working towards this, the 'naamdar' (dynast) was expressing his happiness through his tweets. One section was very happy and they were mocking Modi. I want to tell them today that this is not just Modi's success, it is the success of the whole country and its crore people.

"I hope they will celebrate today also. For every Indian, no matter their ideology, it is a day of pride," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)