'Global terrorist' Jaish chief Masood Azhar a blue-eyed boy of Pakistan's ISI

Masood Azhar, designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, is a blue-eyed boy of Pakistan's spy agency which masterminded several audacious attacks on including the 2001 Parliament strike and the recent Pulwama carnage in February that pushed the two to the brink of war.

A known fugitive, 50-year-old Azhar, who formed the JeM in 2000, was branded the brain behind various suicide strikes in and known to have finetuned terror tactics which included survey of potential targets before carrying out the attack.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 of the was moved by France, UK and the US on February 27.

The proposal was the fourth attempt at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo. An assets freeze under the requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.

Azhar's terror academy in Balakot faced a blitzkrieg from jets early hours of February 26 after the Pulwama attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

For two decades after his release in exchange for passengers of a hijacked plane in 1999, Azhar has since been the darling of Pakistan's external snooping agency (ISI).

After the release of Azhar by on December 31, 1999, his newly acquired stature in jehadi circles in came in handy for the who convinced clerics at the in to accept Azhar's leadership and thus, on January 31, 2000, the JeM was born.

But despite earning a reputation of being a "manufacturer of suicide attackers", Azhar was not a hard nut to crack when he was in the custody of Indian forces, according to officials.

A former police officer, who interrogated Azhar after his arrest in 1994, said he got shaken up on the first "slap" from an jawan, prompting him to blurt out details of not only his movements but also of other terror groups operating from

Azhar was arrested in Anantnag in South in February 1994 after he had entered into India on a Portuguese passport through It was a chance arrest. He along with were travelling in an auto when it was stopped by armymen at Khanabal.

"Both ran from the autorickshaw prompting the men to nab them. men were happy to find and had a little knowledge about the other," former of Avinash Mohananey, who interrogated Azhar many times during his two-decade tenure in the Intelligence Bureau, told PTI.

The son of a retired from Bhawalpur in Pakistan, Azhar always felt his custody in India was going to be short-lived and that attempts would be made for his release.

Attempts were indeed made - the first one within 10 months of his arrest when some foreigners were kidnapped from and the captors demanded his release. The plot failed when the and Police managed to get the hostages freed from captivity in Sahranpur.

During that raid on Saharanpur raid, police arrested another militant, Omar Sheikh, who would eventually be released along with Azhar in exchange for the passengers of the 1999 hijacked flight IC814. Sheikh late became well known after he beheaded in

Another attempt to release him was made by a shadow group of Harkat-ul-Ansar, Al-Faran, which demanded his release in exchange of five foreigners kidnapped in in July 1995.

A tunnel was dug in in 1999 for his escape but Azhar could not move out because of his unusual body structure - he was overweight and had large belly that was too big to be squeezed through the tunnel. However, in the process, was killed.

Finally, he was released by the BJP-led NDA government in 1999, along with and alias 'Latram', in exchange of the passengers of the hijacked flight IC-814.

The Kathmandu-New plane was hijacked and taken to in by Azhar's men.

After the negotiations with hijackers failed, the government succumbed to their demands and the then external affairs took the three terrorists to in a special plane to ensure the safe release of passengers of the hijacked plane.

Thus began a new chapter of terror in as well as rest of India.

After his release in 1999, Azhar formed the (JeM) and scripted many audacious terror strikes in India.

JeM announced its arrival in the in 2000 by carrying out a at the gate of in Srinagar, the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps. Two armymen were killed in the attack.

Later, it was involved in the attack on Parliament, the Pathankot air force base, army camps in Jammu and Uri, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 personnel.

