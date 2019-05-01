JUST IN
UN designates Pak-based JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist
UN lists JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist after China lifts hold

When asked whether China has lifted the hold, Syed Akbaruddin said, 'yes, done'

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.

"Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support," India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

When asked whether China has lifted the hold, Akbaruddin told PTI that "yes, done."

China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the horrific terror attack against Indians security forces in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 18:50 IST

