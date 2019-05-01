UN lists JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist after China lifts hold

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based as a global terrorist after lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.

"Big, small, all join together. designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support," India's and Permanent to the Syed tweeted.

When asked whether has lifted the hold, told that "yes, done."



removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council's 1267 in February just days after the horrific terror attack against Indians security forces in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)