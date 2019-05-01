UN lists JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist after China lifts hold

-
ALSO READ
Will China budge on Masood Azhar? Major UN decision on JeM chief today
Indian intel agencies trying to confirm Masood Azhar's death: Officials
Pak arrests 44 members of banned outfits, including Masood Azhar's brother
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is 'alive', says Pakistani media
Pulwama attack: Pak says no terror camps in 22 locations shared by India
-
In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.
"Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support," India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.
When asked whether China has lifted the hold, Akbaruddin told PTI that "yes, done."
China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the horrific terror attack against Indians security forces in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU