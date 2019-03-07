Union Cabinet okays continuation of National AIDS Control Programme-IV for 3 yrs

The Thursday approved continuation of the National AIDS Control Programme-IV (NACP-IV) beyond the 12th five-year plan for a period of three years from April 2017 to March 2020.

According to an official release, the total outlay for this would be Rs 6434.76 crore.

More than 70 lakh of key population are covered annually through a comprehensive programme and around 15 crore of vulnerable population (including five crore pregnant women) will be tested for HIV in the three years of the project, it said.

As many as 2.32 crore units of blood will be collected at National AIDS Control Organisation's supported blood banks during the three year of the project, the release said.

It also said 2.82 crore episodes of sexually transmitted infections will be managed during the three years of the project and 17 lakh people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) will be put on free anti-retroviral treatment by the end of the project period.

