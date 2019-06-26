Universe Boss' Gayle plans retirement after home series against India in August

Dashing batsman will retire from international after the home ODI and Test series against scheduled in August-September.

The 39-year-old had last month stated that he would call it quits after the ongoing but speaking to the media on the eve of the game against here, the left-hander said he has had a change of mind.

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after I may play a Test match against and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle said.

media manager later confirmed that the assignment against India will be Gayle's last in national colours.

"Yes, Chris will play his last series against India," Spooner told

India's tour of comprises three T20 Internationals, three ODIs followed by a couple of Test matches.

The T20Is will open the tour from August 3, the ODIs are lined up from August 8 and the Tests will take place from August 22 to September 3.

Gayle has appeared in 103 Tests, accumulating 7215 runs at an average of 42.19. In 294 ODI appearances, Gayle put together 10345 runs, while in 58 T20 Internationals, he has 1627 runs.

The man who calls himself the 'Universe Boss' is a fan favourite for his flamboyant stroke-play and is considered a game-changing batsman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)