UP: 2 'kanwariyas' drown in Ganga while bathing

Two 'kanwariyas' drowned while taking a bath in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Monday, police said.

Divyam Saxena (23), Aman Gupta (22) and Devendra (30) slipped into deep water while bathing at Ataina ghat in Usaihata area, they said.

Devendra was saved by the locals but the others drowned. Their bodies were later fished out and sent for post-mortem, police said.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees, known as kanwariyas, who visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of river Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the yatra began on July 17.

