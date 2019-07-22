JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nadda pulls up Pragya Singh Thakur for her toilet remarks

Woman shot dead at Varanasi hotel
Business Standard

UP: 2 'kanwariyas' drown in Ganga while bathing

Press Trust of India  |  Budaun 

Two 'kanwariyas' drowned while taking a bath in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Monday, police said.

Divyam Saxena (23), Aman Gupta (22) and Devendra (30) slipped into deep water while bathing at Ataina ghat in Usaihata area, they said.

Devendra was saved by the locals but the others drowned. Their bodies were later fished out and sent for post-mortem, police said.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees, known as kanwariyas, who visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of river Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the yatra began on July 17.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU