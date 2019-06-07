UP: Bovine smuggler held in Muzaffarnagar, 2 cows rescued

A suspected bovine smuggler was arrested here and two cows were recused, police said on Friday.

Akhtar was held after a brief exchange of fire with the police near out post under on Thursday evening, they said.

However, three of his associates managed to flee.

Acting on a tip-off, the police surrounded the gang and there was an exchange of fire in which Akhtar was injured, Senior of Police Sudhir Kumar said.

The gang was trying to smuggle two cows in a vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)