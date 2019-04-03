UP CM gets EC showcause notice for 'Modiji ki sena' remark

The is learnt to have issued a showcause notice to Chief for his 'Modi ji ki sena' remark made during a poll rally at earlier this week.

Sources in the poll panel said, prima facie, Adityanath has violated the EC's advisory of keeping armed forces away from political campaign.

A functionary said Adityanath has been asked to reply by Friday evening.

The EC took the decision based on a video clip submitted by the district which shows Adityanath making the remarks at the election rally there on Sunday.

Adityanath, who addressed election meetings in and Greater Noida on Sunday, had lashed out at the for what he called was its "soft approach towards terrorism and terrorists".

" ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modiji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. ( leaders would feed biryani to terrorists, while gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' to refer to (JeM chief) to encourage terrorism," Adityanath had said at the Ghaziabad election rally.

The was campaigning for sitting and Union V K Singh.

The had on March 19 asked political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their poll campaigns.

The advisory was issued days after the poll panel asked parties and their candidates against using pictures of defence force personnel in their campaign material.

"...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," it had said.

Chief L Ramdas had Monday said he would approach the against Adityanath for his remarks and claimed that many veterans and those in service were upset over it.

