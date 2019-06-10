UP CM meets Mulayam, enquires about his health

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday met Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence here and enquired about his health.
The 79-year-old Samajwadi Party supremo was admitted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level showed a rise.
He was later discharged after a few hours last night.
The Chief Minister later tweeted the photographs of his meeting with Yadav.
Also present on the occasion were SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, his son Arjun and daughter Tina.
Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav was also seen in one of the pictures.
