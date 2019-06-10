UP CM meets Mulayam, enquires about his health

Uttar Pradesh Monday met founder at his residence here and enquired about his health.

The 79-year-old supremo was admitted to Dr. Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level showed a rise.

He was later discharged after a few hours last night.

The later tweeted the photographs of his meeting with Yadav.

Also present on the occasion were Akhilesh Yadav, his son and daughter

Mulayam's brother was also seen in one of the pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)