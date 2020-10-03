UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tests positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Most populous nations report new peaks in infection as Covid lockdowns ease
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
-
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for Covid-19.
After testing positive for the infection, the minister on Friday urged everyone, who came in his contact in the last few days, get themselves tested for Covid-19 and quarantine themselves.
Maurya, 51, who holds the portfolio of PWD ministry, said in a tweet, After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got myself tested. My report has come positive today.
I request you all who came in my contact in the last few days to go to the nearest health centre and get yourself tested and follow the Covid rules, he said.
Several ministers of the UP government have tested positive for the infection in the past few weeks and months. Two UP ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- have died of Covid-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU