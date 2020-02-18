JUST IN
Jewar airport allotted Rs 2,000 cr in UP budget, to be operational by 2023

The UP government on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Noida (UP) 

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allotted a fund of Rs 2,000 crore for the Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The announcement was made during the budget presentation by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

"A budget of Rs 2,000 crore has been proposed for the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar. The airport is expected to go operational by 2023," Khanna said in his speech.

First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 14:08 IST

