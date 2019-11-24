JUST IN
UP govt orders return of power staff's provident fund invested in DHFL

The government order issued by Principal Secretary (Power) Arvind Kumar said all legal options would be explored for the recovery of the money

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

DHFL
Dewan Housing Finance Limited

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday night issued an order ensuring the return of state power employees' provident fund invested in scam-hit housing fiance company DHFL.

The government order issued by Principal Secretary (Power) Arvind Kumar said all legal options would be explored for the recovery of the money.

Over Rs 2,600 crore of the power employees' provident fund (PF) was reportedly invested in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), prompting the state government to order a CBI probe.

The order issued on Saturday also spelled out ways and means that will be adopted for ensuring the return of the employees' money.

Earlier this week, employees of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had observed a 48-hour protest against the PF scam and had sought a government guarantee for the safe return of their money.
First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 00:35 IST

