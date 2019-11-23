JUST IN
Business Standard

UP: Liquor smuggler's house taken possession under Gangsters Act in Muzaffarnagar

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A double-storey house worth Rs 20 lakh belonging to a local liquor smuggler was taken possession by authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a senior official said.

According to Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, officials took the action on Friday after Vishal Kumar alias Koshal was booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act based on recommendation from police.

She said Kumar is a gangster who has been extorting money for smuggling liquor in the district.

He is a history-sheeter and involved in several cases in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Shamli, she added.

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 14:47 IST

