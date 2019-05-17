UP minister reacts to Jinnah jibe, asks for anti-Partition certificate from Cong ally

Days after the said the BJP should name itself the Bharatiya Jinnah Party, an has suggested that the should get its ally Indian Union to denounce Pakistan's founder.

After Partition of India, the 'jinn' (genie) of Jinnah emerged as the Muslim League, and the entered into an agreement with the Muslim League, UP's Deputy Chief said, equating the with the pre-Partition

The should have sought an affidavit from the stating that Jinnah was a traitor and was responsible for Partition of India, the told

And those who proclaim themselves as the must disown and dissociate themselves from Jinnah. This was the 'jinn' released by Jinnah, which has got stuck with the Congress, he said, referring to its alliance with the in

He said the 'jinn' will not leave the Congress until the voters send the party into political exile.

Congress had on Monday dubbed the BJP "Bharatiya Jinnah Party".

This followed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha candidate's claim that Partition could have been avoided had Jawaharlal Nehru allowed to become the country's first

Khera had slammed for going to Ratlam in to campaign for BJP candidate

Earlier, when Congress filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala, UP had called the a virus.

The IUML had strongly objected to this and similar remarks, saying it did not need a certificate about its patriotic credentials from anyone.

also accused Congress leaders of holding a record for taking vacations abroad.

In five years, they undertake foreign tours for 59 months and for one month they treat the elections as a picnic, he charged.

Claiming that the Congress is set to lose these Lok Sabha elections, he suggested that it leaders should book their tickets in advance.

