MP: Man gets 10 years in jail for ferrying poppy husk

A special court in Madhya Pradesh's district Thursday sentenced the owner of a multi-utility vehicle to ten years in jail for possessing and transporting poppy husk.

(35), a resident of neighbouring Rajasthan, was also fined Rs 1 lakh by (NDPS) Rupesh Kumar Gupta, according to deputy director, prosecution,

On June 3, 2010, acting on a tip-off, police had intercepted the vehicle and seized 2.96 quintal poppy husk from it, he said.

The escaped but the police, based on the vehicle's registration number and other documents, zeroed in on Vishnoi, said Thakur.

Vishnoi was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he said.

