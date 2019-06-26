US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

The trade battle between the US and China, and fears that spiralling tensions with could erupt into conflict are poised to dominate a high-stakes summit from Friday.

With hotspots and and a slowing economy also high on the agenda, the two-day gathering of leaders from the world's group of 20 leading nations in Osaka, Japan, could be one of the most pivotal in years, analysts say.

last week sparked hopes for a detente in the long-running trade war when he said he would hold "extended" talks with after a "very good telephone conversation".

For his part, told that " and the US will both gain by co-operating and lose by fighting", according to Chinese

The two sides were close to a deal when talks broke down abruptly last month and markets are hoping the leaders' first face-to-face talks since December, when they met at the last in Argentina, can break the deadlock.

has hit $200 billion of Chinese imports with levies and has threatened to impose them on an additional $300 billion, which would hurt China's already slowing economy and spread the gloom worldwide.

Observers said a decisive breakthrough was possible at the talks, which are expected on Saturday, but was not the most likely scenario given the complexity of the issues.

" Trump likes deals, so he might agree to something," noted Matthew Goodman, an economics expert at the US-based

"More likely is that they will agree to a truce and to restart talks and... try to come to some sort of deal within three months," added Goodman.

Trump could also threaten to raise tariffs to 40 percent if talks fail, he warned, adding: "It's not going to solve the immediate problems."



Economists and markets are hoping some sort of pact can be agreed as the global economy can ill afford further trade tensions between its two biggest players.

"This is bad for everyone... it's a no-win situation," said Denis Hew, of the (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation).

Alice Ekman, head of Research at the French Institute of International Relations, said the should brace for a lengthy period of frosty relations as and also scrap over technological domination.

"The tensions are such that even if we get to a deal... this (the trade war) will leave its mark, and we are now engaged in a long-term rivalry," she told AFP.

The other topic likely to dominate the meeting is North Korea's nuclear programme and here again the meeting between and Trump is likely to be key.

Trump will travel to after the G20, with talks between and stalled after February's failed summit in

But Trump and North Korean leader Un have been exchanging personal letters, with Kim vowing to "seriously contemplate" the "excellent content" in the recent missive from Washington, while the US leader hailed a "beautiful letter" from

The comes days after Xi wrapped up a highly symbolic visit to the isolated state and a recent defector from said the Chinese leader would likely come bearing an offer to the US side.

"They want to use Xi as a in the G20," told reporters in

will also loom large after Trump called off a planned military strike but then imposed sanctions against its supreme leader Ayatollah and threatened the country with "obliteration" if it seeks war.

Aware that attention is likely to focus on the US- trade talks, the Japanese hosts are trying to focus on their priority areas, including the fight against ocean plastic and the challenges faced by ageing populations.

"There has been over a year's worth of preparation and very dedicated hard work gone into this... So I hope the media also pays attention to the other aspects that will be discussed at the G20," pleaded Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's top

