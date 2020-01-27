JUST IN
US embassy vehicle hits car in Islamabad; woman dead, five injured

The police said that one of vehicles involved in the accident might have driven through a red light.

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

US Embassy vehicle rams into car in Islamabad | Credits: Twitter

A US embassy vehicle in Pakistan rammed into a car in Islamabad, killing a woman and injuring five of her family members, according to a media report.

The Pakistani driver of the embassy vehicle has been arrested and booked, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday at Islamabad's Margalla Road when the speeding Toyota Land Cruiser of the US embassy hit the Suzuki Khyber car from behind, killing the woman on the spot, the Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

The injured were driven to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, where medics said one of the injured was in a critical condition.

The deceased woman has been identified as Nadia, the paper reported.

Accidents involving vehicles of the diplomatic missions are common in Pakistan.

In April 2018, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle driven by the military attach at the US Embassy in Islamabad, the paper reported.

Similarly, in February 2013, an SUV driven by an administrative assistant at the US Embassy hit two motorcyclists near Kohsar Complex on Margalla Avenue, killing one of them and injuring the other, the report said.
First Published: Mon, January 27 2020. 12:05 IST

