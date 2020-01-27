US embassy vehicle hits car in Islamabad; woman dead, five injured

A vehicle in rammed into a car in Islamabad, killing a woman and injuring five of her family members, according to a media report.

The Pakistani driver of the embassy vehicle has been arrested and booked, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday at Islamabad's Margalla Road when the speeding Toyota Land Cruiser of the hit the Suzuki Khyber car from behind, killing the woman on the spot, the Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

The police said that one of vehicles involved in the accident might have driven through a red light.

The injured were driven to the Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, where medics said one of the injured was in a critical condition.

The deceased woman has been identified as Nadia, the paper reported.

Accidents involving vehicles of the diplomatic missions are common in

In April 2018, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle driven by the military attach at the in Islamabad, the paper reported.

Similarly, in February 2013, an SUV driven by an administrative assistant at the US Embassy hit two motorcyclists near Kohsar Complex on Margalla Avenue, killing one of them and injuring the other, the report said.