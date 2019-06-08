US gives Turkey to July 31 to backtrack on Russia missile deal

The on Friday gave until the end of July to abandon a deal made with to buy an S-400 system, which considers incompatible with Ankara's participation in the fighter jet program.

If by July 31 does not give up on the S-400 system, Turkish pilots currently training in the on the will be expelled, and agreements with Turkish firms sub-contracted for manufacturing the stealth warplane will be cancelled, Ellen Lord, Under and Sustainment, told reporters.

Lord said the deadline "will allow sufficient time for Turkish personnel associated with the F-35 program to be reassigned and depart the .. to facilitate an orderly cessation of Turkish participation."



She justified the US ultimatum by the fact that Turkey, a NATO ally of the United States, had already sent its personnel to to start training with the S-400.

On Tuesday Turkish said his country was "determined" to proceed with the deal.

US officials have said they expected to opt for the American Patriot system instead, arguing that would allow the F-35 program to continue.

Turkey plans to buy 100 US F-35s.

Erdogan said he told the US that would buy Patriots only if Washington's conditions of delivery were as positive as Moscow's.

"But unfortunately we haven't received a positive proposal from the American side on the subject of Patriots like the S-400s from Russia," he said.

Acting US said he had sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart informing him of Washington's decision.

The US offer for the Patriots was "very competitive," Shanahan told reporters.

