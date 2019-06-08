Objectionable video of doctor and patient goes viral in J-K, SIT to probe case

Police registered a case on Friday after an objectionable video of a doctor and his patient from Jammu and Kashmir's district went viral on social media, officials said.

The case was lodged after the woman in the video registered a complaint saying that the clip was forged and edited, which was aimed at outraging her modesty, of Police Yougal Manhas said.

She stated in the complaint that the video was filmed long back when she visited a doctor of District Hospital for checkup, the said.

A special investigation team with of Police (Operations) Rajouri, Pranav Mahajan, as its head has been constituted to probe the matter.

During initial investigation, it was ascertained that the video has been filmed inside the clinic of the doctor in district, the said, adding that involvement of an insider in filming the video is suspected.

It went viral after some government officials, including four doctors, posted at the shared the video on social media, Manhas said.

The video has also been shared in some groups of Manjakote, Darhal and Rajouri.

Strong action will be taken against those who have shared the video, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)