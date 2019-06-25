US national held for entering IGI Airport on fake ticket

A US national has been apprehended at the for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior said Tuesday.

Tashi Tseten was apprehended Monday night by CISF personnel as he was found roaming in the terminal area suspiciously and attempting to leave the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the (IGI) Airport, the said.

The man, holding a US passport, was stopped and questioned, as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, he said.

He told the (CISF) personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his wife who was travelling to in Germany, the said.

Tseten was handed over to police, he said.

Entering an terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)