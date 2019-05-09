US seizes large North Korean ship used to transport coal

-
The Trump administration says it has seized a North Korean cargo ship that US officials say was used to transport coal in violation of international sanctions.
The Justice Department announced the seizure Thursday of the Wise Honest. The ship was detained by Indonesia last month with two dozen crew members on board.
US officials say payments for maintenance and equipment for the ship were made unwittingly in American dollars through US banks.
The announcement was made at a time of tension between the two countries.
It came hours after North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles in its second weapons launch in five days.
The launch is a possible sign that nuclear disarmament talks with the US could be in danger.
