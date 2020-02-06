US should buy control of Nokia, Ericsson to fight Huawei: Attorney general

The United States and its allies should take controlling stakes in Nokia, or both to battle Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's dominance of the 5G market, US Attorney general Bill Barr said Thursday.

"Putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a far more formidable competitor and eliminate concerns over its staying power," Barr said in a speech on the Chinese economic threat.

"We and our closest allies certainly need to be actively considering this approach.