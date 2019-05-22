US suspects Syrian regime in new chemical attack, threatens reprisal

-
The United States has said it suspects that Syrian government forces have carried out a fresh chemical attack and it threatened reprisals.
The State Department said it was assessing indications that the regime used chemical weapons on Sunday during its offensive in jihadist-dominated Idlib, which remains out of the control of Damascus.
