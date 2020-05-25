JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Himachal COVID-19 tally crosses 200 as 18 news cases reported

Pandemic a boon for the bicycle as thousands snap them up
Business Standard

US to provide USD 6 million to Pakistan to fight coronavirus

Topics
Health Medical Pharma

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

The US on Sunday announced that it will provide USD 6 million aid to Pakistan to support its effort in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

US ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones, in a video message said that the aid money will strengthen Pakistan's response by expanding training for healthcare workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases of coronavirus; preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots.

Jones in the message also expressed good wished for Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I would like to congratulate all Pakistanis on the completion of Ramazan, said Jones.

Jones also thanked Islamabad for its recent delivery of medical supplies as a gesture of friendship and partnership between the two countries.

The embassy said that the US government has now committed a total of USD 21 million since it declared Pakistan a priority country for coronavirus response'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 00:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU