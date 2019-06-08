USA thrash Mexico 9-0, Japan beat South Africa 2-0

The continued its fine form and thrashed 9-0 to register its second consecutive win at the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here Saturday.

In the first Pool B match between world no. 25 USA and their neighbours, ranked 39th, (3rd, 53rd minutes) and (37th, 52nd) scored two goals each for the winners.

(14th), (30th), who replaced Ajai Dhadwal, (39th), (42nd) and (60th) were the other goal getters for the Americans.

USA had earlier stunned 2-0 in the tournament opener on Thursday, while had slumped to 1-3 defeat against champion

Later in the day, Tokyo Olympic hosts scored two field goals through (26th) and (45th) to secure their second win in Pool B.

USA and will face off against each other on June 10 to decide the pool toppers, while take on Mexico, with the winner of the game progressing to the cross-overs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)