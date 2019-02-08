USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Goa plant with 2 observations

Drug firm on Friday said the US health regulator has completed inspection of its facility and made two key observations.

In a BSE filing, said, "The observations are procedural in nature and the company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily."



The Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had carried out the inspection at the between January 28 and February 8 of this year, it said.

The inspection at the facility closed with two observations, it added.

The company, however, did not disclose the details of observations made by the USFDA.

