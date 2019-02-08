USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Goa plant with 2 observations

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said the US health regulator has completed inspection of its Goa facility and made two key observations.
In a BSE filing, Lupin said, "The observations are procedural in nature and the company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily."
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had carried out the inspection at the Goa manufacturing facility between January 28 and February 8 of this year, it said.
The inspection at the Goa facility closed with two observations, it added.
The company, however, did not disclose the details of observations made by the USFDA.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
