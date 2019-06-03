USFDA issues 11 observations after inspection of Cadila Healthcare's St Louis facilities

Drug firm Monday said the US health regulator has issued a total of 11 observations after inspection of its at in the US.

The Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the of located at St Louis, Missouri, USA from May 13 to May 31, 2019, said in a filing to BSE.

is a 100 per of Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, it added.

"The inspection concluded with 3 observations at one facility and 8 observations at the other with a recommendation for Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)," said.

This was a product specific pre-approval inspection with general current good (cGMP) and there were no data integrity related observations, it added.

"The company is confident of addressing these observations and responding to the USFDA at the earliest," Cadila Healthcare said.

As per the USFDA, VAI means that "objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action".

Shares of Cadila Healthcare Monday closed at Rs 253 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.22 per cent from its previous close.

