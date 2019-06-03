Racism toxic to human health: Study

People who face racism may be at an increased risk of and chronic illness, a study has found.

serves to protect an organism from a health threat. However, if someone feels under threat for long periods of time, their health may suffer significantly with chronic

"If those genes remain active for an extended period of time, that can promote heart attacks, neurodegenerative diseases, and metastatic cancer," said of the University of California, in the US.

The research, published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, shows that racist experiences increase inflammation in African American individuals, raising their risk of

"We know discrimination is linked to health outcomes, but no one was sure exactly how it harmed health," said April Thames, an at University of in the US.

The survival of all living things depends on their ability to respond to infections, stresses and Such threats trigger an immune system response to fend off pathogens and repair damaged tissues.

A select group of genes are key to this defense mechanism, and inflammation is a sign that those genes are working to counter the threat or repair the damage.

In previous studies, researchers had found that are heightened among people in socially-marginalised, isolated groups.

"We've seen this before in chronic loneliness, poverty, PTSD, and other types of adversity. But until now, nobody had looked at the effects of discrimination," said Cole.

For the study, researchers focused on a group of 71 subjects: two-thirds of them were African Americans; the others were white.

In addition, 38 of the participants were positive for Their participation gave scientists a chance to study the effects of racism independently from the effects of the

The scientists extracted RNA from the participants' cells and measured molecules that trigger inflammation, as well as those involved in antiviral responses.

The team found higher levels of the in African American participants.

The results also indicate that racism may account for as much as 50 per cent of the heightened inflammation among African Americans, including those who were positive for

The scientists made sure that all the participants had similar socioeconomic background to account for financial stressors, which eliminated poverty as a potential factor for among the people in the study.

"Racial discrimination is a different type of than poverty," Thames said.

"People navigate poverty on a day-to-day basis and are aware that it is happening. They might even be able to address financial stressors through job changes, changes in earnings and financial management. But with discrimination, you don't always realise that it's happening," she said.

Individuals' decisions or lifestyles can reduce the ill effects of some stressors, but racial discrimination is a that people have no control over.

