Utah climber dies after climbing up Everest in 7 summit bid

A with a long-held dream to climb the highest on the planet's seven continents died on top of after reaching his final summit, one of his daughters said.

Don Cash, 55, died "at the peak of accomplishing his dream of summiting the 7 summits," his daughter posted on on Wednesday.

Cook told NBC's "Today Show" that a cause of death has not been officially determined but that family members believe he suffered a heart attack.

Before he headed for the summit, Cash texted his son that he felt "so blessed to be on the mountain that I read about for the last 40 years." Cash said on his page that he left his job as a to try to join the so-called seven summits club of people who have climbed the highest on each continent.

In January, he wrote, he climbed Mt Vinson Masif, Antarctica's tallest peak.

Friend and former said Cash was "larger than life, everyone loved him, and he always left you with a smile." Besides mountaineering, Cash loved vintage cars and wrote on that he owned a 1952 Buick Super modified into a called "Bombshell Betty" that he drove on the Bonneville Salt Flats in

He is survived by his wife and their four children, reported.

His daughter told "Today" that "there's so much peace that comes from knowing that he didn't suffer, that it was the best way to go.

