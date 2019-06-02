V-P welcomes camaraderie of AP, T'gana CMs; Hopeful of

M Venkaiah Sunday welcomed the camaraderie of and Ministers Y S Jaganmohan and K Chandrasekhar Rao and expressed hope it would lead to resolution of outstanding issues between the two neighbouring states.

Chief Ministers of the two states talking to each other with open hearts and trying to find speedy resolutions to the disputes which remained contentious for the past five years



through negotiations is a move that should be welcomed.

"If they could settle things without the need for the Centres intervention, it is all the more better, the said in a post on his official page.

Venkaiah Naidu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, said he had expressed this desire even earlier but somehow it did work out "for whatever reason.

He said the move by and KCR, as Rao is popularly known, to address the contentious issues together was a happy thing for people of the two Telugu states.

Both the Chief Ministers discussing issues like brothers and co-operating with each otherthinking of resolving the peoples problems is desirable and joyful. I wish their efforts succeed, Venkaiah added.

The said he wanted all Telugu people to stay united despite geographical division of the states for administration ease and faster development.

Rao had attended the swearing in of Jaganmohan as in on Thursday and assured his new counterpart of all cooperation, saying the two Telugu states should now shake hands and march forward instead of "brandishing swords".

