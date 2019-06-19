VA Tech WABAG bags orders worth Rs 1,477 crore

: Water treatment VA Tech WABAG Ltd Wednesday said it has bagged Rs 1,477 crore worth orders for taking up operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants in and

The city-based company said the award from the 'State Mission for Clean Ganga-Uttar Pradesh' comprises operation and maintenance of 22 sewage treatment plants, 22 pumping stations and of over 3,000 kms in the two cities.

The duration of the project would be for 10 years initially, which can be extended to additional five years.

WABAG shall also improve, rehabilitate and upgrade facilities related to systems, structures and equipment associated with the sewage treatment plants and underground collection systems, a company statement said here.

"This is a proud moment for WABAG as we have been recognised as a competent technology partner for providing by the Government through the One City-One Operator model", Cluster-CEO, Pankaj Sachdeva said.

"Such long-term orders provide annuity income, which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability," he said.

Ltd, Chief Business Officer, said the contract would ensure treatment of over 650 MLD in both cities of and Ghaziabad, adhering to national treatment standards, thus providing a cleaner and healthier eco-system.

"WABAG is proud to play a significant part in the rejuvenation of river Yamuna, as this will ensure treatment of over 80 per cent of sewage generated in both the cities", he said.

