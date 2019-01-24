Centre reconstitutes tribunal to adjudicate ban imposed on 8 Manipur insurgent groups

The Centre on Thursday reconstituted a to adjudicate matters related to extension of ban imposed on eight insurgent groups in for five more years over continued involvement in unlawful and violent activities.

In a notification, the said the has been set up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and will be headed by Justice G S Sistani.

The will adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Meitei extremist organisations of as "Unlawful Associations", the notification said.

On December 12, 2018, the central government had constituted the tribunal headed by Justice However, due to certain reasons, Justice Sehgal could not continue with the tribunal and hence the tribunal has been reconstituted with Justice Sistani.

The organisations which were banned in November 2018 include Peoples' generally known as PLA and its political wing, Revolutionary Peoples' Front (RPF), United (UNLF) and its armed wing Peoples' Army (MPA), Peoples' of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing 'Red Army'.

The others are Kangleipak (KCP) and its armed wing, also called Red Army; Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL); the (CorCom) and (ASUK).

The said the eight Meitei extremist organisations of Manipur were involved in 756 violent incidents in the past five years from January 1, 2013 to July 31, 2018 during which they killed 86 people, including 35 security personnel.

The groups have been indulging in acts of intimidation, extortion and looting of civilian population for collection of funds, making contacts with sources abroad for influencing public opinion and securing assistance by way of arms and training for the purpose of achieving their secessionist objective, the ministry said.

They are also indulging in such activities for maintaining camps in neighbouring countries for the purpose of sanctuaries, training and clandestine procurement of arms and ammunition, it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)