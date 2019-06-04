JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kerala govt confirms Nipah virus, 311 under observation

Biz confidence in India drops 9.1 pc in Q4 of FY19: NCAER survey
Business Standard

Vasundhara Raje demands Ashok Gehlot's resignation over rape cases

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje demanded resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday over rape cases in the state.

She said the government has lost confidence of MLAs and ministers and the chief minister should resign.

"Almost 12 cases of rapes are happening in the state daily. After Thanagaji rape case, another big incident of gang rape came to light in Pali. It is the failure of the Ashok Gehlot government," the former chief minister said in a statement here.

A woman was allegedly gangraped in Pali and she lodged a complaint against five men on Sunday. Police have arrested four of the five accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 22:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU