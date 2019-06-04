Trump administration halts cruises to Cuba under new rules

The on Tuesday imposed major new restrictions on visits to by US citizens, banning stops by cruise ships and ending a heavily used form of educational as it seeks to further isolate the communist government.

The Treasury Department announced that the US will no longer allow cruises to or the group educational and cultural trips known as "people to people" to the island.

said the measures are a response to what it calls Cuba's "destabilising role" in the Western Hemisphere, including support for the government of in

"This administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime," Mnuchin said.

"These actions will help to keep US dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and "



Cruise ships have brought thousands of Americans to since the US began restoring full diplomatic relations with the communist government in December 2014 and have provided an important economic lifeline to the island.

Along with the cruise ships, the US will also now ban most private planes and boats from stopping in the island.

"Consequently, private and corporate aircraft, cruise ships, sailboats, fishing boats, and other similar aircraft and vessels generally will be prohibited from going to Cuba," according to the new rules published by the Commerce Department.

The new restrictions take effect Wednesday, but the government will allow anyone who has already paid for the trip to go ahead with it.

The new measures end from the US to Cuba, a highly successful new line of business for US cruise lines that also has become the most popular way for American leisure travellers to visit the island.

figures show that 142,721 Americans arrived on cruise ships between January 1 and April 30, more than the 114,832 who came by plane.

The figures exclude Cuban-born Americans visiting family on the island.

Commercial appear to be unaffected and travel for university groups, academic research, journalism and professional meetings will continue to be allowed.

"It kills the people-to-people category, which is the most common way for the average American to travel to Cuba," said Collin Laverty, of Cuba Educational Travel, one of the largest Cuba travel companies in the US.

The new restrictions had been previewed by in an April speech in to veterans of the failed 1961 invasion but details of the changed were public until Tuesday.

Treasury said the sanctions would take effect on Wednesday after they are published in the Federal Register.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)