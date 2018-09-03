Vatican begins push-back against ex-ambassador over Davis

The Vatican is starting to push back against Carlo Maria Vigano, of the bombshell accusation of a sex abuse cover-up against Pope Francis, with a statement from its former about a controversial 2015 meeting Vigano organized.

and his English-language assistant,

Thomas Rosica, issued a joint statement late Sunday disputing Vigano's claims about the encounter he organized with an American anti-gay marriage campaigner, Kim Davis, during Francis' September 2015 visit to the

The Vatican had sought to downplay the encounter after conservatives presented it as a papal stamp of approval for Davis.

Vigano, whose cover-up claims have thrown Francis' papacy into turmoil, issued another statement saying knew well who Davis was, and the Vatican approved the meeting in advance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)