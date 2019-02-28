Vedanta Zinc International opens Gamsberg mine in South Africa

International Thursday announced the opening of the first phase of Gamsberg mine, having reserves and resource of more than 214 million tonnes (MT), in

"Phase 1 of Gamsberg, celebrated today, represents a USD 400 million investment by in South Africa," the company said in a statement.

The life of mine (LoM) of Gamsberg is of 13 years and will see four million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of ore produced from the open pit and 2,50,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of concentrate from its concentrator plant.

Investigations into phase two and three are underway and will see increase in ore to 8 MTPA and production of zinc-in-concentrate to 4,50,000 TPA, and in a modular fashion ultimately to 6,00,000 MTPA.

"It will reflect an additional investment of USD 350 to USD 400 million," the company said.

is simultaneously pursuing a feasibility study into the development and construction of a smelter-refinery complex, which speaks to both Vedanta and government's commitment to local metal beneficiation, it added.

Vedanta emphasised "his commitment to South Africa, and his belief in the future of the South African industry".

"For us at Vedanta, Gamsberg is so much more than a mine. It is an employer and job creator, an enabler of development and growth, a good neighbour and citizen, and a fervent supported of the Northern Cape and South Africa," VZI's said, adding that the opening of the first phase of Gamsberg was the result of the combined efforts of several thousand people.

