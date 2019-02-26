Ind-Ra revises Vedanta's outlook to stable from positive

Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) Tuesday said it has revised the outlook of Ltd to stable from positive.

"The revision in outlook reflects the delay in deleveraging in FY19 and ..as against Ind-Ra's expectations, due to acquisition outflows and higher-than-expected dividend distribution," it said in a statement.

Ind-Ra, a company, affirmed its long-term issuer rating at 'IND AA', the statement said.

Instruments with rating 'IND AA' are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.

The rating agency further said that it expects the Vedanta's Ebitda to grow to USD 4.1-4.2 billion in FY20, driven by volume growth at oil, aluminium, (international) and (India), and cost savings at the division.

further said it expects the division's cost of production to ease in FY20, with a substantial improvement in local and linkage coal mix.

Additionally, expects cost of production in (India) to decline in FY20, as the volume ramps up.

Ltd is a diversified natural resources company. Its business primarily involves producing & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and commercial power. It is the Indian subsidiary of Resources Plc.

