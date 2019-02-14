Zinc futures marginally up on firm spot cues

prices went up 0.16 per cent to Rs 185.60 per kg Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions, supported by improved demand at the domestic spot market amid positive global cues.

for delivery in February contract edged higher by 30 paise, or 0.16 per cent, at Rs 185.60 per kg in a business turnover of 1,547 lots at the

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on pick up in demand from consuming industries in the domestic physical market, drove the upward trend in prices at futures trade here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)