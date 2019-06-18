RateGain Acquires BCV to Help Hotel Chains Maximize Guest Lifetime Value

/ -- today announced the acquisition of BCV, the only hospitality focused provider with the capacity to monitor and engage the social universe 24 X 7. BCV, a company, will now offer a comprehensive Guest Experience Cloud platform with an arsenal of proprietary designed to increase direct sales, provide unparalleled guest interactions, and mitigate negative experiences helping chains maximize the guest lifetime value. This acquisition will further help unlock across chains, airlines, car rentals, OTAs, cruise lines, package providers, TMCs, and vacation rentals.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923439/BCV_Is_Now_a_RateGain_Company.jpg )This comprehensive Guest Experience Cloud platform combines the power of BCV's listening, analytics, creative and engagement capabilities with RateGain's AI-driven cognitive management and

Commenting on the acquisition Bhanu Chopra, Founder & CEO, RateGain, said, "We are delighted to welcome Benji, Ari, Cece and the team to the RateGain family. RateGain and will replace the traditional waterfall methodology of data collection, analysis and action with a more agile model that would bring management, sales and marketing together, breaking down the traditional silos to generate unprecedented visibility and control to influence & impact the guest journey and directly measure impact on booking and Net RevPAR to maximize guest lifetime value."



Commenting on the acquisition Benji Greenberg, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, BCV, said, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the global RateGain family. This deal will also increase our ability to bring 'deep learning' powered applications for the and hospitality industry in the near future. The new integrated platform will give 125,000+ properties, access to millions of proprietary social profiles to serve the right message, to the right guest, on the right channel, every day elevating the brand experience for guests across the research, plan, book and experience journey. We will now have access to far more rate intelligence to ensure we're hitting the right person across the right platform while increasing guest lifetime value for hotels."



RateGain now will be a global award-winning team with the end to end solution capability of maximizing revenue every day, including guest experience cloud, cognitive and that process over 240 billion data points, across 395,000 hotels globally and connects to 1,500+ demand partners impacting over $13 billion in revenue annually.

About RateGain



RateGain is the #1 provider of products, which help travel, and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement. RateGain is proud to support 125,000+ hotel properties globally influencing 13 Bn $ revenue by providing 240 billion rate and availability updates & powering over 30 Million bookings. RateGain is trusted by 25 out of the top 30 OTAs, and wholesalers, 23 of the top 30 hotel chains, 7 out of the top 10 companies, top 5 cruise lines, and many leading airlines worldwide. In 2018, RateGain acquired DHISCO, which made it the only company in the world to offer end-to-end smart distribution. In June 2019, RateGain acquired award-winning to offer guest experience cloud to maximize guest lifetime value for hospitality chains. For more information, visit



About BCV



BCV is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the hospitality industry. Partnering with 400+ hotels across 20+ leading and management companies, BCV drives results and delivers ROI via and execution tailored specifically to the needs of hotels. Please visit

