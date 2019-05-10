Venezuela's Maduro tightens pressure on opposition

The arrest of a top in unleashed fears of a wider crackdown on Thursday, even as members of the opposition issued renewed calls for weekend protests in a months long campaign to oust

The Wednesday arrest of Edgar Zambrano, the vice of the opposition-controlled National Assembly in Venezuela, was the latest move in a protracted, increasingly murky struggle between two camps vying for support of the military, which has seen some defections but whose loyalty to Maduro has preserved his grip on power.

Maduro's adversary, Juan Guaid, portrayed the arrest and targeting of members of the assembly as acts of desperation by a government whose leaders don't know who to trust.

The also announced new nationwide protests on Saturday, following clashes between police and protesters last week that left six people dead.

"They won't get us out of the streets," said Guaid, whose public appearance in reflected his belief that Maduro does not have the confidence to arrest him.

Maduro has appeared to let Guaid wage a campaign against him following US warnings that there would be severe repercussions if he took action against his foe.

The says Russia-backed Maduro was elected illegitimately and that Guaid should lead Venezuelans to free elections after years of turmoil. Maduro describes Guaid as a collaborator in a US-engineered coup plot.

Now, the government is chipping away at the National Assembly, the key Venezuelan institution demanding Maduro's resignation.

Diosdado Cabello, a leading political ally of Maduro, suggested Thursday that the government is being methodical in its battle with the opposition.

"We're not in a rush," Cabello said.

Venezuela's top court has announced investigations of Zambrano and nine other congress members for alleged roles in supporting Guaid's failed appeal for a military uprising on April 30, as others have come under increasing pressure.

"This is clearly fallout from the uprising last week. It amounts to a reassertion of hardliners within the Maduro government," said David Smilde, a senior fellow at the Washington Office on Latin America, a non-governmental group.

He suggested that factionalism within the embattled government was on display, with Maikel Moreno, of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, among those who were "trying to demonstrate their loyalty to the regime."



Moreno had been identified by the U.S. as a conspirator in Guaid's failed scheme.

Smilde also said hardliners within the intelligence service, whose former broke ranks with Maduro, are "showing they are still on board."



European and Latin American that support Venezuela's opposition condemned the arrest of Zambrano, saying his parliamentary immunity was illegally lifted.

Some 29 National Assembly members, or 25% of parliamentarians who oppose the government, have been persecuted by the pro-Maduro supreme court, according to Guaid.

Some members of the opposition-led congress have sought refuge in diplomatic missions, echoing moves made by 1970s-era dissidents scrambling for protection under the flags of other during the previous era of Latin American dictatorships.

Richard Blanco, an opposition congressman, on Thursday told VPItv, a local media outlet, that he had gone to the embassy. Another, Mariela Magallanes, is staying at the home of the Italian On Thursday afternoon, indicated on that Italian diplomats were also hosting him.

Opposition activist entered the home of the Spanish after he joined Guaid in the failed attempt to topple Maduro.

Lpez was detained for anti-government protests in 2014 and had been under house arrest for two years before he was freed.

On Thursday, Miguel Rodrguez Torres, a former who became a government critic, was also transferred by military police to a maximum-security cell at a military base, his political movement said. Rodrguez Torres was arrested a year ago.

