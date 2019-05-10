JUST IN
US threatens 'swift and decisive' response to any Iran attack

AFP  |  Washington 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday threatened a "swift and decisive" US response to any attack by Iran, in the latest of a series of escalating statements and actions.

"The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their proxies of any identity against US interests or citizens will be answered with a swift and decisive US response," Pompeo said in a statement.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 03:15 IST

