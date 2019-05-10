US threatens 'swift and decisive' response to any Iran attack

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday threatened a "swift and decisive" US response to any attack by Iran, in the latest of a series of escalating statements and actions.
"The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their proxies of any identity against US interests or citizens will be answered with a swift and decisive US response," Pompeo said in a statement.
