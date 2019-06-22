Venezuela should release jailed opponents: UN rights chief

UN for called on to release jailed dissidents Friday and said the crisis-wracked country faced a "serious" humanitarian situation.

Her comments came at the end of a three-day visit to the country on the invitation of Nicolas Maduro, who has faced allegations of cracking down on political opponents amid rampant hyperinflation and shortages of basic goods.

"I call on the authorities to release all those who are detained or deprived of their liberty for exercising their civil rights in a peaceful manner," said Bachelet, referring to the hundreds of Maduro opponents who are currently incarcerated.

The UN met relatives of these detainees, many of whom are accused of "conspiracy" to overthrow the

She also spoke with relatives of people who died during the anti-Maduro protests of 2017.

Rights groups had pushed Bachelet to raise the issue of 715 people they say have been jailed for political reasons, a claim Maduro's rejects.

Maduro, meanwhile, said he would respect the recommendations made by Bachelet, a former Chilean

"I told her that she can count on me, as president, to take her suggestions, her recommendations and her proposals seriously," Maduro said, adding that people accused of abuses would be prosecuted.

Bachelet also said she had appointed delegates to remain in the country with the mandate "to provide assistance and technical advice, but also, very importantly, to continue to monitor the situation across "



The high commissioner's visit came amid the country's ongoing economic and political crisis that the UN says has caused some four million Venezuelans to flee since 2015 amid collapsing and shortages of

Bachelet has previously criticised the government's response to the crisis and called for to respect "everyone's fundamental right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression."



Yet it was the who invited her to Venezuela, saying the visit would be an opportunity to show its adherence to human rights and the "negative repercussions" of sanctions that prevent it from selling its to the

Bachelet has also been critical of US sanctions against Maduro imposed by Donald Trump, raising concerns that restrictions on trade with could have negative repercussions for the general population in a country where 96 percent of the budget is based on

During her visit, Bachelet also met with Juan Guaido, who is recognised as Venezuela's by some 50 countries, including the

She called for dialogue between the government and Guaido's opposition and spoke in support of Norway's efforts to talks.

Delegates from both sides met there for the first time in May, but progress has since stalled.

"I understand that some are skeptical that these sorts of negotiations will bear fruit, but the serious situation in the country demands that the leaders try," Bachelet said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)