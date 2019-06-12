17 arrested, charged in Venezuela attempted coup

-
Venezuelan authorities have said that 17 people have been arrested and charged in the coup attempt on April 30.
Thirty-four people were being investigated for the failed coup d'etat, said Venezuela's Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab on Tuesday when he presented a review of Public Ministry's actions from January to May.
He praised the Ministry's leading role in maintaining "democratic stability and preserve peace", Xinhua news agency reported.
Saab previously said that the coup was stirred by opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Juan Guaido while backed by renegade soldiers.
In the case of a failed assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro in August 2018, 38 people have been charged and 31 of them have been imprisoned, said Saab.
He added that some of the accused were not in the country and urged Colombia and the US to turn over Venezuelans who were under investigation.
