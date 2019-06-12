17 arrested, charged in Venezuela attempted coup

Venezuelan authorities have said that 17 people have been arrested and charged in the coup attempt on April 30.

Thirty-four people were being investigated for the failed coup d'etat, said Venezuela's on Tuesday when he presented a review of Public Ministry's actions from January to May.

He praised the Ministry's leading role in maintaining "democratic stability and preserve peace", reported.

Saab previously said that the coup was stirred by opposition leaders and while backed by renegade soldiers.

In the case of a failed assassination attempt against in August 2018, 38 people have been charged and 31 of them have been imprisoned, said Saab.

He added that some of the accused were not in the country and urged and the US to turn over Venezuelans who were under investigation.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)